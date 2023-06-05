City Council and Commissioner Meetings in session tomorrow

Wyo4News Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Meetings are back in session tomorrow for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, the Green River City Council, as well as the Rock Springs City Council. The Board of County Commissioners will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Both City Councils will begin their meetings at 7:00 p.m. at their local city halls.

The Board of County Commissioners agenda contains items relating to the Buckboard Marina Realignment as well as providing public camping within Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds.

The Rock Springs City Council is set to hear the request around the Red Desert RoundUp Parade route, a resolution accepting the Preservation Covenant Agreement between Alliance for historic Wyoming and the City of Rock Springs, as well as the approval of the Right to Life March route.

The Green River City Council will present two proclamations, the approval of documents to be sent to participate in the FY23 National Fish Passage Program, and hear a presentation from the GRHS National Honor Society.

