City Council and Commissioner meetings in session tomorrow

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners along with both the Green River and Rock Springs City Councils are set to meet tomorrow for their regularly scheduled meetings.

The Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners is set to meet tomorrow morning, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse in Green River. Within their agenda, they are to discuss the increase for Court Appointed Attorneys, receive an update regarding the Sweetwater Events Complex events for the summer, and receive a presentation from Southwest Counseling regarding Title 25 and Emergency Services.

Board of County Commissioners Agenda

Rock Springs City Council members are scheduled to meet tomorrow beginning at 7:00 p.m. in their council chamber within City Hall. The Council will present an Arbor Day Proclamation. Within the agenda also holds the Concerts in the Park schedule along with the Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Summer Guide.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda

The Green River City Council will be presenting four proclamations: Arbor Day, Green River City Clean-Up Day, National Poppy Day, and National Public Works Week. Along with that, they are set to receive an update regarding Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo and have a presentation of the Medal of Valor to Sergeant Nelson, Officer Owens, and Officer Lennon.

Green River City Council Agenda