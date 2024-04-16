City Council gathering tonight for regular sessions

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

April 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

In Rock Springs, the Council will hear bids on upcoming pavement, crack seal, and overlay street projects, Mayor Max Mickelson will read a letter from the National Arbor Day Foundation proclaiming Rock Springs as a Tree City USA member, and members of the Rock Springs Speech and Debate team will be recognized.

Complete Rock Springs Agenda

In Green River, the Council will receive a donation from the VFW Post 28 and 2321 for two columbariums for the Riverview Cemetery’s veterans section. The Council will also look to approve a sponsorship grant from Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism for $5,200 to help with expenses for this year’s Art on the Green event.

Complete Green River Agenda