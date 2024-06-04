City Council meetings taking place tonight

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

June 4, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular session.

In Green River, the Council will start early by holding a Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Workshop at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Council will meet in their regular session.

Green River City Council Agenda

The Rock Springs Council will meet today at 7 p.m. Agenda items include a request to purchase a used Zamboni for the Ice Arena and a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for a bulletproof vest grant.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda