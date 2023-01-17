City Councils in regular sessions tonight

January 17, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are in session tonight. Both meetings will get underway at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

The Rock Springs City Council will discuss the “Rock Springs Gateway Revitalization” Project. A plan for rehabilitating and revitalizing four targeted road impact zones within the city limits. Overall, the project will rehabilitate and enhance critical gateways into the City, directly and indirectly, from Federal Highway 80 (I-80) and US Highway 191. These entry points and access corridors will focus on improving primary and secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

The full Rock Springs Agenda – Click Here.

One of the items on the Green River agenda is a consideration of a resolution amending the schedule of fees for FY2023 that would allow the City to charge for microbrewery or winery permits.

The full Green River Agenda – Click Here.