City Councils in regular sessions tonight

February 21, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7.

Rock Springs City Council agenda items include an update from the Sweetwater County Events Complex, the 2022 Annual Report from Joint Powers Combined Communications, and a call for a vehicle one-year leasing agreement for 18 city vehicles.

Rock Springs complete agenda.

In Green River, the City Council will hold a public hearing on a request to the State Land and Investment Board for a $10 million increase to the City’s current loan to construct a new wastewater treatment plant. The funding increase would provide funds sufficient for the project bids that were recently received. It is hoped that construction could begin sometime this year.

Green River complete agenda.