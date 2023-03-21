City Councils in regular sessions tonight

March 21, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at their respective City Halls. Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Agenda items for the Rock Springs Council include a Public Hearing regarding a request for Preliminary/Final Plat approval for the Aspen Mountain Medical Center Subdivision, located near College Drive and Stagecoach Boulevard, and the recognition of the Rock Springs Miner’s U-14 Hockey team for recently winning the B-State hockey championship. Click here for the full agenda.

In Green River, the Council will hear from the Quilting on the Green Committee in regard to applying for a Community Support Grant through the Wyoming Arts Council to support their 2024 Quilting on the Green Quilt Show. Click here for the full agenda.