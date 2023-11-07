City Councils in regular sessions tonight

Wyo4News Photo

November 7, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both those meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

In Rock Springs, tonight’s agenda includes a letter written by Mayor Max Mickelson to Jerry Vincent, the Executive Director of Wyoming State Construction Division. The letter requests Vincent’s organization consider funding a new high school for Rock Springs. No dollar amount was stated in the letter dated November 2.

Rock Springs Agenda

In Green River, the Council will look to accept two State Homeland Security Program Grants totaling $130,000 in grant monies.

Green River Agenda