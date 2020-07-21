City Councils in regular sessions tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s.

Advertisement

Among the items on the Rock Springs City Council agenda is a request from the Fire Department for permission to apply for the 2020 State Energy Program Grant to retrofit existing buildings with more efficient windows and doors. Also, a request from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to continue to allow open containers for malt beverages during the Thursday Main Street Markets which takes place on a portion of South Main Street.

Tonight’s complete agenda can be viewed by clicking here.

Advertisement

The Green River City Council agenda includes consideration to approve changes to the City’s investment policy. The City has an investment policy in place since 2005, as required by Wyoming Statutes. The policy has not been updated since 2013.

See the complete Green River City Council agenda by clicking here.