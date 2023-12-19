City Councils meet tonight for the final time in 2023

December 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet for the final time in 2023 tomorrow.
On the agenda in Rock Springs, the Council will hear a request to start a search for a new Ice Arena Supervisor and a request to start the bidding process for the 2024 gasoline and diesel fuel contract.
In Green River, the Council will begin the process of soliciting bids for a new air sweeper for the Streets Division and look to approve a two-year contract between the City of Green River and 7C Buckers Rodeo for being the stock contractor for the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo.