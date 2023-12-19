City Councils meet tonight for the final time in 2023

December 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet for the final time in 2023 tomorrow.

On the agenda in Rock Springs, the Council will hear a request to start a search for a new Ice Arena Supervisor and a request to start the bidding process for the 2024 gasoline and diesel fuel contract.

Complete Rock Springs Agenda

In Green River, the Council will begin the process of soliciting bids for a new air sweeper for the Streets Division and look to approve a two-year contract between the City of Green River and 7C Buckers Rodeo for being the stock contractor for the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo.

Complete Green River Agenda