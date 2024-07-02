City Councils meet tonight in regular sessions

July 2, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular session tonight at 7 p.m.

Rock Springs

Among the items on the Rock Springs City Council agenda are the considerations for new one-year service agreements with STAR Transportation and the Ray Lavoto Recycling Center.

New Rock Springs High School Head Football Coach Bo Koepplin is scheduled to be introduced to the Council. Koepplin moved from Yuma, Arizona, were he was the head football coach at Cibola High School in Yuma, Arizona.

Compete Agenda

Green River

In Green River, the agenda includes a public hearing on the recently approved 2025 Fiscal Year budget and consideration of a resolution adopting the wages for all elected and appointed officials for Fiscal Year 2025.

Also on the agenda, Hilltop Baptist Church is seeking consideration for a Special Use Permit to operate a Child Care Center within the existing Church at 405 Faith Drive. The child care center would provide Monday – Friday care for infants through children the age of five.

Compete Agenda