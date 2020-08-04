City Councils meeting in regular sessions tonight

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s.

Among the items on the Rock Springs City Council agenda is a proclamation to make the week of August 4, Wyoming American Legion Baseball Week in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 Sandpuppies baseball team will be hosting the 2020 Wyoming American Legion Class ‘AA’ State Tournament in Rock Springs, from Wednesday, August 5, through Sunday, August 9, as teams across the state compete for a state title.

Tonight’s complete agenda can be viewed by clicking here.

The Green River City Council agenda will look to have numerous reappointments, with Mayor Pete Rust looking to replace Councilman Ted Barney on the Tripartite Board. Rust has volunteered and will begin his term on October 2, 2020, as Barney’s position will terminate on September 30, 2020. Rust will serve a three-year term and it will end on September 30, 2023.

See the complete Green River City Council agenda by clicking here.