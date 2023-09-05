City Councils meeting tonight in regular sessions

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

September 5, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

In Rock Springs, the Council will open bids for its 2023 Concrete Replacement Phase II program for sidewalks, curbs, and gutter work, as well as bids for Phase II of its 2023 Crack Seal Project. (Complete agenda)

Among the items for the Green River City Council is the confirmation of appointments to the Joint Power Telecommunication Board and the Park and Recreation Advisory Board. (Complete agenda)