City Councils meeting tonight in regular

Wyo4News Photo

December 5, 2023 –– Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight at 7 p.m.

In Rock Springs, agenda items include a request to start the bidding process for replacing the irrigation system at the Wataha Recreation Area. The money would come from the Specific Purpose Tax Project.

Rock Spring City Council Agenda

Meanwhile, in Green River, the Council will consider accepting the bid by ANM, Inc. for the purchase and installation of the City’s fabric interconnect to replace the current Cisco fabric interconnect for the City’s servers.

Green River City Council Agenda