City Councils start 2024 by meeting tonight

January 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

In Rock Springs, the Council will consider a resolution concerning establishing a Council policy regarding decorum and civility during public meetings. They will also consider a request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to bid on new lockers for the Family Recreation Center’s locker rooms.

Complete Rock Springs City Council Agenda

In Green River, the Council agenda includes consideration of the election of Council President and Vice President for 2024, as well as two council members being appointed to serve with the mayor, city administrator, and the director of finance on the Finance Committee.

Complete Green River City Council Agenda