City Councils to meet tonight in regular sessions

February 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls.

In Rock Springs, agenda items include 2022 annual reports from the Rock Springs URA, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Joint Powers Communication board.

Compete Rock Springs City Council Agenda

Meanwhile, in Green River, the Council will hear public input and then take into consideration the approval of a new microbrewery license application that the state has already approved. Also, a Random Act of Kindness proclamation will be announced.

Complete Green River City Council Agenda