City Councils to meet tonight with both meetings streamed to the public

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — Tonight, the Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in regular session at City Hall. The meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Click here to see the full scheduled agenda.

Late Monday, Mayor Tim Kaumo’s office announced a request that the council formally ratify correspondence sent to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners notifying it of the City’s decision to suspend its Specific Purpose Tax Initiative (6th Penny) efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the County Commissioners, Kaumo stated, “We believe in doing what’s best for the constituencies in which we were elected to represent. This has left us making the difficult decision to suspend our efforts with this tax indefinitely, in hopes of being able to reintroduce such efforts for a Special Election next year or heaven forbid, the following election year should it be fit, and should this virus fail to be mitigated by such a time.” Read Kaumo’s full letter here.

Tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting is closed to the public. Citizens wishing to view the meeting can visit the City’s new live stream Youtube Channel. The meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The City of Green River City Council will also be in session tonight at 7 p.m. That meeting is also closed for public attendance but can be viewed on local cable channel 23 and streamed through the City of Green River Government Facebook page. To view tonight’s scheduled agenda, click here.