City Councils to meet tonight with full agenda’s

Wyo4News photo

November 21, 2021 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight at 7.

The Rock Springs Council will look to approve a contract between Trane U.S., Inc. and the City in the amount of over $960,000 for the Ice Arena Ice Chiller Replacement Project. Also on the agenda is a statement from Mayor Max Mickelson regarding accusations made against a City of Rock Springs Police Officer (click on the agenda below to read the statement).

Rock Springs Agenda

Meanwhile, in Green River, the Parks and Recreation Department will seek approval to purchase infield mix for the City’s baseball fields, totaling just under $46,000.

Green River Agenda