City Councils to meet with paint jobs, Wataha pond project, and roads on agendas

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

May 21, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

Rock Springs

The Council will look to accept a bid of just over $84,000 to paint the exterior portions of the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

They will also consider a request from the Park and Recreation Department to apply for a grant through the Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would pay for 50% of a planned $155,000 Wataha Recreational Pond Rehabilitation Project. That project would help deepen, reshape, and rehabilitate the pond for a better fishing habitat and park aesthetics. Also on the agenda is the approval of the parade route for the July 27 Red Desert Roundup Parade route.

Presentations tonight include Sandy Cleveland, Evidence Technician receiving a retirement plaque; Tamara Washington, Civic Center Fitness Instructor for her Top 5 Award nomination for Silver Sneakers Program; Ethan Green a CNC Programming Skills USA State winner; Makaylee Robles an Architectural Drafting Skills USA State winner; Claire Edman and JP Sorenson as University of Wyoming Trustee Scholarship recipients; Jenda Coletti a Daniels Fund Scholarship recipient; and Sydnee Harris for State All-Star Basketball Program.

Green River

In Green River, the Council will consider approving a bid of just over $589,700 for the 2024 Cape Seal Project, a road work project that would address 12 roadways in Green River. Also, the Council will look to approve a bid of $45,560 for weed abatement.

Presentations tonight include the recognition of the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team for winning the 2023/2024 NJCAA Division 1 National Championship, their second in a row. The Council will also honor head coach Art Catillo on winning his second straight NJCAA Division 1 Wrestling Coach of the Year.

