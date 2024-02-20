City Councils with busy Tuesday night agendas

Wyo4News Photo

February 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m.

In Rock Springs, the Council will open all bids on replacing the lockers at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and consider allowing open containers and food trucks set up on Broadway and South Main Street during a planned summer event by the Downtown Rock Springs URA called Food Truck Fridays. They will also look to approve a $20,000 contract with Fireworks West International, Inc. for this year’s July 4th fireworks display.

See the complete agenda here.

Meanwhile, the Green River City Council will review a memorandum of understanding between the City and the Quilting on the Green Committee, showing which party is responsible for different expenses and how the revenue is allocated from the annual special event. The Council will also hear presentations by the Green Belt Task Force and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

See the complete agenda here.