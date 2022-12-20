City Councils with final 2022 meetings tonight

December 20, 2022 — The Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will be meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in their last regular sessions of the year.

In Rock Springs, the public is invited to a public reception at 6 p.m. to welcome new incoming members of the Council, including soon-to-be new mayor Max Mickelson as well as to thank those who will no longer be serving on the Council.

Agendas for tonight’s meetings:

Rock Springs Agenda

Green River Agenda