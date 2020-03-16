City of GR announces all city buildings closed to the public effective March 17

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 16, 2020) – The following is a statement from officials at the City of Green River:

CITY OF GREEN RIVER COVID-19 UPDATE

Effective March 17, 2020

The City of Green River is following recommendations made at the Federal, State, and Local levels and we must prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in our community. Even though we have not had a confirmed positive case here, we need to focus on slowing the transmission of COVID-19 and reducing the chance of illness and death, while minimizing social and economic impacts.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

All City buildings have been closed to the public. However, the City is still open for business through our online payment portal, telephone and/or email. Business that must be conducted in person will be done by appointment only. If you need to make an appointment, please call 872-0500 and select the option that corresponds with your business need. You may also visit our website at www.cityofgreenriver.org to view our staff directory by department and email your information to the appropriate staff member(s).

In compliance with the Wyoming Public Meetings Act, City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on local cable channel 23. In addition, we will temporarily be adding a live stream of the meetings through our Facebook page. Any citizen that would like to comment on an agenda item will be allowed to do so by emailing [email protected] no later than 6:45pm on the date of each meeting. Your comments will be given to the Mayor and each Council member.

We are truly sorry for the inconvenience, but we ask for your patience and understanding during this time. Information and recommendations are happening at a very fast pace requiring us to frequently update information to the public. Please follow our website, Facebook pages, or other news outlets for continued updates about the City and its operations and programs.

Committed to continue serving our great community!

