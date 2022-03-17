City of GR makes changes to shooting range

Photo submitted by the City of Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River Parks Department made some subtle changes at the Carl T Williams shooting range Thursday, hoping the changes will give several different target areas some longevity.

Chuck Bryan, Facilities director, says targets had been shot up and in need of replacement. He says instead of replacing the shot-up plywood with plywood, they decided to replace it with belting that had been donated to the City. The City also received some railroad ties from she-she jam, formerly Ciner, and those were used to not only hold up the belting but also used behind the belting.

Bryan says the area behind the targets, along with the railroad ties, were then covered up with a dirt berm. Bryan says 2 targets were set at 50 yards, and 2 at 100 yards. He mentioned they also repaired the target at 25 yards. Bryan says he looks forward to hearing from the shooting public their thoughts on the new targets. He says additional targets could be added if the public approves of the new targets.

Because of the donations, the cost of the targets was in manpower only.