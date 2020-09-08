City of GR: Power to be restored as quickly as possible

UPDATE at 1:52 pm: It has been confirmed that Smith’s Food and Drug in Green have had their power restored. Wyo4News called the store to confirm that power is back, but their systems are still resetting so they won’t be operational for another hour.

Checking the Rocky Mountain Power website, there are now 5952 in GR customers without power. Earlier today that total was 6568 customers.

GREEN RIVER, WY (September 8, 2020) – Officials with the City of Green River say that crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to residents and businesses.

After last night’s winter storm, there are currently 6568 customers without power in Green River and 112 in Rock Springs. Across Wyoming, there are 347 outages affecting 12654 customers.

Steve Core, a spokesperson for the city, stated that there are hundreds of trees down around Green River, which has caused much of the outages in the area. Crews from Rocky Mountain Power have arrived in GR in force, and are working to get power and electricity restored as soon as possible–but they are warning residents it could be sometime in the evening before power is back on.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY, wind gusts could still reach up to 70 mph this afternoon, which could hinder the efforts of clean-up and electrical crews.

City officials understand that many residents with downed trees may be trying to clean up debris on their property, and they remind everyone to please be careful and to watch out for any power lines that could be hidden or obscured by fallen trees, branches, etc. They also urge community members to be careful and to watch for those continuing high winds.

If residents are taking care of fallen trees, city officials ask residents to please dispose of the debris in the parking lot of the rodeo arena grounds at 225 E Teton Blvd. The city will take it from there. The city Facebook posts reminds residents that “driving conditions are still hazardous at this time so exercise caution if you decide to take your branches [to] the drop off location today.”

Please check back to this page for any updates, or check out the Rocky Mountain Power outages page here.