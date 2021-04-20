City of Green River announces Green Month, City-Wide Cleanup

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 20, 2021) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the City of Green River is excited to announce its 2021 City-Wide Clean-Up Day. City of Green River citizens are encouraged to help beautify the city by picking up trash and debris collected over the past year.

The event is planned for May 15th. Areas of focus include the business corridors, education, and recreation areas within the city limits.

Volunteers will pick up bags & gloves on May 15th from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, grab a quick McDonald’s breakfast burrito (while they last), and will then choose an area to clean.

Food coupons will be available from Taco Time, Arctic Circle, and Taco Bell so that volunteers can pick up lunch after all their hard work.

All collected trash and debris needs to be placed in designated Wyoming Waste dumpsters on May 15th; these dumpsters will have “Clean Up Day Signs” on them, the public needs to only use these designated dumpsters during the clean-up.

In addition to May 15th’s Clean-up Day, volunteers can sign up in advance from May 1st to May 14th. For more information, contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail [email protected].

Green Month 2021

The whole month of May will be Green Month at the Green River Chamber. We have a fun Green Month scavenger hunt for the kids to do; please pick up your scavenger hunt cards at the Green River Chamber starting April 30th.

Kids will have the whole month of May to complete the scavenger hunt but are encouraged to finish as soon as possible for the chance to win a free PMS Screen Printing donated canvas bag, supplies are limited, so this is a first-come-first-serve giveaway.

The Green River Chamber will also be holding a kid’s creative contest called Go Green Contest! Kids ages 1st through 8th grade can develop an innovative art project to show what being green means to them or how they would like to implement green choices in their lives.

Kids will be entered to win prizes, and the winner will have their project displayed at the Chamber! Medias that can be entered are drawing, painting, and coloring. The art project can be no larger than 11×17.

Shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 11th – 15th, with May 14th being Shredding Day; WYODATA security will be in the Green River Chamber parking lot on this day to shred your paperwork.

Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need to shred to the Chamber during this time; we only allow a banker’s box worth of material this year. Please make sure to remove paper and binder clips, and binders are not allowed, so please make sure all your papers are loose.

Please be advised this is on a first-come, first-serve basis in case the bins do fill up.