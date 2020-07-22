City of Green River announces two new hires, voluntary separation benefit program

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The City of Green River is excited to announce the hiring of two strategic positions.

The City has previously budgeted several positions that focused on areas of Marketing, Communications, Website and Social Media, Legislative, Grants and Grant Compliance, and Human Resources. These positions were directly tied to Council and City goals for both the short and long term.

Knowing that budgets were going to be reduced going into Fiscal Year 2021 and still working towards goals that had been outlined, we did an in-depth look at all the job descriptions and duties of these positions. We then melded them together allowing us to continue to be proactive, adaptable, and strategic with current and new employees while meeting the needs and the budget of the City.

Steve Core joined the City as the Communications Administrator on July 13th. Steve comes to the City after a long and very successful career in radio communication. His broad history of communication with the public and his in-depth knowledge of our local community as a longtime resident and a diligent local supporter of many organizations, will allow the City to broaden its communications with the public.

“We will be able to tell the City’s many stories and provide more stories on the daily news, the people who make the City run, and improve the transparency of government to the residents”, states Core. He also adds, “I am excited for the next phase of my life here in Green River, continuing to make an impact in the community I love.”

The second position filled is that of the Governmental Affairs and Grants Manager. Ryan Rust has been selected for this position and will be joining the City on August 10th. Rust will lead the governmental relations functions of the City and work with the City Administrator to plan and execute a comprehensive, proactive governmental affairs strategy that advances the City’s goals with local, regional, state, and federal elected officials. He will serve as the City’s principal liaison to elected officials at all levels and will work with the Communications Administrator to disseminate pertinent communications and information through traditional and emerging media outlets. He will also be responsible for researching new grant funding opportunities, developing grant proposals, and eventually taking over compliance of grants that support City goals. Rust comes to the City of Green River having been the director at the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs. He has a Masters of Public Administration degree from the University of Wyoming.

“I am very excited to join the team at the City of Green River. They have made a lot of strides these past years in bringing everyone together and being proactive in working with the council and the residents”, commented Rust. He also added, “I believe that Green River needs a broader voice at the regional and state level. We are vital to the community and improving the City and the County’s representation, especially at the state level, will help us on all fronts including grants, relationships with the Wyoming Business Council, SLIB, and support the broad economic development initiatives that have started.”

The City is also offering a voluntary separation program to its employees that have over five years of service. When we prepared the budget for this fiscal year, we did a lot of readjustments as the pandemic hit. We worked with other entities across the state, poured over different numbers and scenarios of what we expected to happen and we continued down the conservative path that we have been following since the last downturn at the state level. As we continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic, we see that the retail and business openings have gone a little slower due to the uptick in positive cases.

Recent spikes have delayed further lessening of restrictions and we see that continuing into the coming months. Because of this, we have decided to take a proactive approach to reduce personnel costs through a Council approved Voluntary Separation Program. Our goal, through this offering, is to get a net reduction of personnel costs of approximately $500,000+/year. We will evaluate those who participate in the program and then decide which of the positions will or will not be replaced. Some positions may be filled within a few months or later in the fiscal year, and some will not be filled.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger reiterated, “if we have leisure programs that need to run and need staff, then we will move forward accordingly. If we have mandated restrictions by county health with this pandemic, then we look to readjust hours or responsibilities.” He added, “We need to continually be proactive, adaptable, and strategic while meeting the needs and the budget of the City and the short and long-term goals of the council. This provides a way for the City to move through an attrition process, save money, and provide a benefit for those employees who have worked hard for the City but are ready to move on to retirement or to something new”.

The Voluntary Separation Program is available until August 24th and then staff will evaluate positions, needs, and timing moving forward.