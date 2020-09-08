City of Green River begins cleanup after damage from hurricane-force winds

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — The cleanup has begun in Green River after hurricane-force winds knocked out the power and damaged or toppled over many trees. The National Weather Service reported that 70 mph-plus winds hit the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The report also said five inches of snow fell on Green River overnight.

The City of Green River closed all non-essential departments, however, City crews have been busy all day cleaning up the streets. Flaming Gorge Way, on the west end, was closed Monday night, and again Tuesday morning, after a big pine tree fell over the road.

The Green River Fire Department responded to over 25 calls over the two days, while the Green River Police Department dealt with several 911 calls. City Administrator Reed Clevenger says the two departments and EMS were the real heroes. Clevenger says the work has just begun.

The City plans to reopen City Hall and the Green River Recreation Center Wednesday, September 9, if no further damage occurs overnight. Riverside Cemetery will remain closed until City crews can clean up the downed trees. Power has been restored to the southside of Green River, however, many on the northside, as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, were still out of power. Rocky Mountain Power sent several crews to the City. At one point, 6,000 customers were without power.

The City reminds residents that if you begin to clean up, take your trees to the Rodeo Grounds parking lot. Many residents took advantage of that service Tuesday. Clevenger says he wants to thank the residents for stepping up and helping our neighbors with the cleanup.

Safety is the key according to Clevenger, remember to check for power lines before you begin the cleanup process. He says the City will set-up plans for further cleanup in the coming days.