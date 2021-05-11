City of Green River celebrating National Police Week

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – The City of Green River is celebrating National Police Week, which runs through May 15. The Council approved a proclamation at their Tuesday, May 3, council meeting.

Advertisement

The proclamation also calls for all citizens to observe this Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor those Peace Officers who, though their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty.

Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie thanked his officers for their dedication to the citizens of Green River and said “they all really care about our community.”