City of Green River extends facility closures, implements adaptive employee work schedules

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) –The City of Green River has released the following statement regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic:

“In our goal to continue minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19 within our community and amongst our employees, along with working within the recent statewide extension of the current Public Health Orders set forth by Governor Gordon, we have made the decision to extend the closure of our buildings to the public until further notice.

We continue to analyze what is going on around us at other municipalities and counties within Wyoming, as well as nationally, to determine some of the next steps that may be taken with regard to future orders issued by the state or federal government.

With that being said and trying to get ahead of the curve of slowing community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect lives, the City of Green River will also be implementing adaptive work schedules and locations for our employees that promote expanded social distancing measures, as well as further utilizing internal telephonic and virtual conference room meetings.

Each department remains operational and will continue to take and return telephone calls, as well as respond to email. Additionally, our website and Facebook page will be updated on a regular basis with the information to share with the public.

Our staff has come together with ideas and best practices to continue providing much-needed services for our City as we navigate through this pandemic. As a government, there are many jobs that are essential under the state and federal guidelines and we have spent considerable time putting together departmental plans that provide safer measures and working environments for our employees while still performing our duties and meeting the needs of our citizens.

We recognize that becoming adaptable and staying safe at this time are of utmost importance. The actions we take now will allow us to be stronger and more agile in our processes and into the future when we come out of this crisis.

The City of Green River would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and continued commitment to serve. We would also like to express our gratitude and thanks to all of our residents for their understanding of the scope of this pandemic, their responsibility to follow the guidelines that have been delivered, and the help and generosity they continually give back to the community.

For questions, answers, and updates on COVID-19 locally, please follow www.sweetwater311.org.”