City of Green River holding an online surplus auction

City of Green River truck up for auction. Photo courtesy of VRK Auctions website

October 18, 2023 — The City of Green River is currently holding an auction of surplus property. Items include gymnastics mats, mowers, snowblowers, a 1955 Ford 800 tractor, a pickup truck, an air compressor, and other items. Bidding is underway, with the bidding stopping at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 23.

According to the City of Green River Facebook page, all items, with pictures and descriptions, can be viewed on VRKAUCTIONS.COM.

Only online bids on the website will be accepted. Bidders will be subject to all payment and pick-up terms as detailed on the VRKAUCTIONS website. All items are sold as is, where is. No warranties are expressed or implied, including but not limited to warranty for fitness for a particular purpose or merchantability. The City of Green River reserves the right to reject any or all bids.