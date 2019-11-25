City of Green River posts its snow operations plan

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019 — Each year with the onset of winter, the residentss of the City of Green River begin to prepare and brace for the snow, wind, and cold.

Advertisement

At the Public Works Department, the Street Division prepares for winter by fitting trucks and equipment for Snow Operation to control snow and ice.

Often, many questions arise this time of year concerning the city’s snow operations. To answer some of the questions and to better serve customers, Green River has prepared this information on the City of Green River snow operations.

The Goal of the Green River snow operations is to minimize the impact of winter storms on the streets of Green River.

A Snow Removal Plan has been prepared and adopted for the City. Within the plan are several objectives, including:

Have snow removal and sanding services available twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week, to be able to respond to storm events and emergencies;

Beginning with priority streets, plow all snow from the travel lanes (to bare pavement if possible), from the center of the roadway to the edge. Every attempt will be made to keep from plowing snow on to the sidewalk;

To control costs, plow, sand and clean up non-emergency events during regular working hours as much as possible;

When time and funds are available, in addition to plowing, crews will remove snow from city streets.

PRIORITY STREETS

It is physically impossible to control snow and ice accumulation on all streets simultaneously. Therefore, a priority system for plowing and sanding the streets of Green River has been developed.

Advertisement

To ensure the passage of emergency services vehicles and the majority of the traveling public, the priority street list consists of many of the main roads throughout the City.

Streets and areas not on the priority list are attended to as soon after the priority streets as possible. If conditions deteriorate, it is not uncommon to pull off of non-priority streets to once again attend to the priority list.

Residential streets are cleared primarily during working hours, depending on conditions.

First Priority Streets and Areas:

Uinta Drive

Riverview Drive

Flaming Gorge Way

Astle Avenue

2 nd South

South Monroe Avenue

School Zones

Second Priority Streets and Areas:

West and East Teton Boulevard

Hitching Post Drive

Indian Hills Drive

Shoshone Avenue

Upland Way

Bridger Drive

Colorado Drive