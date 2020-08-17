City of Green River saves taxpayer money with energy projects

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — The City of Green River recently completed several energy-efficient projects that will save the taxpayers thousands of dollars each year. The Parks and Recreation Department completed six different projects over the past three years with a total yearly cost savings of $56,000.

Parks and Recreation completed the LED retrofit of City offices and facilities for an annual savings of $10,000. The LED retrofit of decorative pole lighting will see a savings of $6,000.

Re-metering of ballfields at Stratton Meyers to a recreational lighting rate will save $25,000 annually.

The pool and racquetball LED retrofit at the Recreation Center will save $3,000, and the Departments complete LED retrofit of the Recreation Center will save $12,000 annually.

The Streets Department recently replaced City-owned streetlights with LED lights. City-owned streetlights are along Flaming Gorge Way and around the overpass to 2nd South Street, also at Scotts Bottom Road and Spur Road. The City purchased 115 LED corn bulbs for $4,887 to complete the replacement of streetlights.

The City applied for reimbursement from Rocky Mountain Powers Wattsmart post-purchase program and should receive $3,400 back. The Streets Department says the LED lights should reduce the City’s power consumption at the plant by 75 percent and the new lights should pay for themselves within the first year. The streetlight retrofits were completed on August 7 of this year.

The City Wastewater Treatment Plant recently completed a total LED retrofit. They received a grant that will cover 90 percent of the $18,877 cost.