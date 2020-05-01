City of Green River to extend building closures until May 18

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — The City of Green River has released the following statement regarding the possibility of reopening buildings:

“We continue to monitor all statewide Public Health Orders and their recent modifications set forth by Governor Gordon. After careful review of the most recent modifications which begin to implement measures that are in line with the “Opening Up America Again”, which is part of a three-phase process of removing restrictions when there is not evidence of a resurgence of the virus, the City of Green River has made the thoughtful decision to extend the closure of our buildings to the public until Monday, May 18th.

In our goal to continue minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19 within our community and amongst our employees, we have determined that we need this time to review and address how we adhere to these adoptive modifications. There are many questions that need to be addressed and we expect the modifications to be added daily as these questions get answered. It is our priority to provide adequate services to our patrons and maintain the safety of our staff and patrons while operating under the restrictions that were provided. We need this time to bring back essential staff, educate and train them on the orders, access additional required safety and protective protection equipment, and communicate to patrons the service levels that will be provided and expectations of them as patrons. Addressing these order modifications, and any others that may be released in the meantime will be our focus throughout the City until we re-open.

Our staff has continued to come together with ideas and best practices on how to provide much-needed services for our City and working to meet the needs of our citizens as we navigate through this pandemic. We recognize that becoming adaptable and staying safe at this time are of utmost importance. The actions we take now will allow us to be stronger and more agile in our processes and into the future when we come out of this crisis. As restrictions are updated, the City will review them to determine how we can safely adopt and implement them on into our service commitment. It is a common goal that we continue to move forward in re-opening our community and do it in a fashion that doesn’t bring back current closures.

The City of Green River would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and continued commitment to serve. We would also like to express our gratitude and thanks to all of our residents for their understanding of the scope of this pandemic, their responsibility to follow the guidelines that have been delivered, and the help and generosity they continually give back to the community.

For questions, answers, and updates on COVID-19 locally, please follow www.sweetwater311.org.”