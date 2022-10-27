City of Green River to get $6.25 million in ARPA Funds

Water Treatment example for Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds.

The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum allowed, to help fund the proposed Wastewater Treatment plant. The SLIB board met today in Cheyenne to consider $50 million dollars of allocated money to be used toward water/sewer projects all across Wyoming. Over 100 projects were submitted. Green River was recommended for full funding, however, after discussion, several smaller town projects, not recommended for funding, were funded, while larger Cities saw their recommended funds cut.

Green River was cut $1.255 million dollars, a Gillette project was cut by $2.255 million dollars, and a Casper project was cut by $2 million dollars. 8 town projects, including a water line project in Big Piney, were funded by the dollars cut from larger Cities.

Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow says while not getting the full amount is disappointing, the fact the City will get $6.25 million dollars is a good thing and will help get the new treatment plant moving forward. Westenskow thanked the SLIB board for awarding the dollars to the City.

The City estimated the cost of the project to be $28 million dollars, however, when bids were opened two years ago, the low bid was $36 million dollars. In addition to the rate increases to users and loans, the City has been aggressively pursuing grant funding such as this to reduce the burden on the ratepayers in the City.