City of Green River to hold online auction of surplus property

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — The City of Green River has announced they will be holding an Online Auction for the Sale of Surplus Property on Monday, September 28. Bidding for auction items will begin at 6:00 a.m. with bids closing at 7 p.m. on October 8, 2020.

Auction items will include vehicles, recreation equipment, and other miscellaneous items. Interested buyers will be able to see the auction inventory, descriptions, and photos at VRKAUCTIONS.COM. According to a post on the City of Green River Facebook page, “Only online bids at this website will be accepted, and bidders are subject to all payment and pick-up terms as detailed with the VRK Auction website.”

The Facebook post also stated, “All items will be sold as-is, where-is. There are no warranties expressed or implied, including but not limited to the warranty for fitness for a particular purpose or merchantability. The City of Green River reserves the right to reject any or all bids.”