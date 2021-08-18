City of Green River urging detours as ADA project continues

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 18, 2021) — The City of Green River is encouraging residents who do not need access to Harrison School to detour around the project on Wyoming Street instead of Alabama. The change is needed to prevent traffic congestion at Harrison School. This is for North bound traffic on East Teton.

DeBernardi Construction is doing the improvements along a portion of East Teton. This project is a drainage and ADA project. The project, which started last week, will cost $199,200 with $136,000 reimbursable from WYDOT through the Transportation Alternatives Grant.

The project should be completed next week, however, it was delayed today because of the rain.