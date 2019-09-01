City of Green River Wants Your Personal Ghost Experiences

Green River, Wyoming — A hit documentary TV series about the paranormal may be coming to Green River, and the city is gathering personal ghost stories in preparation.

Do you have strange things going on at home, at work, at school, or other locations that you can’t explain, which could be paranormal occurrences? Have you captured something unusual on camera and want help?

The City of Green River is looking for personal stories and experiences, not things you may have heard about from others.