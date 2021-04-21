City of Green Rivers honors 24 years of legislative service

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) – Two former longtime local legislators were honored by the Green River City Council at their Tuesday night regular council meeting.

The council honored Stan Blake and John Freeman. Blake served 14 years in the legislature serving the residents of House District 39, while Freeman served 10 years, representing House District 60. Freeman retired while Blake lost in the 2020 election.

In his 14 years, Blake sponsored 16 bills including the conservation license plate bill while Freeman sponsored 13 bills. Both co-sponsored hundreds of bills. The Council presented both with a plaque.