City of Rock Springs announces 4th of July activities

June 26, 2022 — The celebration of America’s 244th birthday will take place in eight days. The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department has announced their list 4th of July activities.

Activities will begin with the Firewacker Golf Tournament at the White Mountain Gold Course. Start times will be at 6 p.m. Registrations are now being taken by calling 307-352-1415.

At 7 p.m., at the Wataha Recreation Center off Yellowstone Road the Parks and Recreation Department will provide various family games. Free activities include cornhole, bocce ball, horseshoes, and more. A DJ will also be providing music with complimentary 3D glasses and glow sticks being given out.

The City’s annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. from the Sweetwater Events Complex area. Patriotic music for the fireworks display can be heard on WyoRadio’s Q96 (96.5 FM) and 99.7 JACK-FM (99.7 FM).

The City’s Splash Pads will be in operation on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the city wading pools will be closed.

Rock Springs Liberty Parade

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their first-ever “Liberty Parade” at 10 a.m. on July 4. The new parade, a salute to current and past service members, will take place on Gateway Boulevard in Rock Springs! Contract the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce about parade entry details at 307-362-3771. An entry fee of $50 is being charged for non-members with a $35 fee for members.