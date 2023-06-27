City of Rock Springs approves 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With a unanimous vote, the Rock Springs City Council voted in favor of the Fiscal 2023-2024 Proposed Budget Summary. Within the budget, it was noted that sales and tax is budgeted at 26%, whereas the shortfall has moved from the original $284,381 to $1 million.

In response to that, the city has placed some items on a “wish list” for inclusion as the funds become available.

The City of Rock Springs Federal Relations Specialists, Clay Boothby and Megan Hart, from Merchant McIntyre located in Washington D.C., were in attendance to give an update regarding federal streams of money that match with the City of Rock Spring’s priorities.

Community Project Funding Requests were one of the topics Boothby talked about. According to Boothby, Representative Hageman decided to implement these into our system. Last minute, Merchant McIntyre put in the the proposal for the Bittercreeks projects, which should have more knowledge about here in following months in the amount of $3.5 million.

Another grant is the Planning Grant in the total of $1.6 million for the “Gateway Project”. Noted by Boothby, “This grant is really designed to open up new pathways, new opportunity into the college that’s there, you have the hospital up there, you have industrial areas that we can try to enhance, and also I think we are doing some smart street lights as well, as one of the thing we are working on”.

According to Hart, the most recent application was to the USDA U.S. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program that was submitted two weeks ago. This request is to plant 250 tree’s over a five year span within Rock Springs. This would also grant the removal of Russian Olive and other invasive tree species. That grant would be in the amount of $115,000 and Hart noted that they should know more about that by the fall.

One project the City and Merchant McIntyre are working towards is the First Security Bank Building but as Boothby explained EDA is an option but they prefer having a business who plans to stay within the building for a long period of time. The trickiest part is figuring out why the federal government will invest in it.

Mayor Max Mickelson commented on the budget stating, “I would just like to say that I am hopeful and pleased with the budget that we’ve put together. I think we’ve been able to address some needs that we couldn’t for budgetary reasons in the past, and I think especially giving people equipment that works that will make a big difference, and putting some new positions in place to help our folks meet the needs of the public will be a very great benefit to the city.”

The whole budget, along with a letter by Matthew L. McBurnett, Director of Administrative Service can be found below: