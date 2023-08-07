City of Rock Springs celebrates 10 years with Service Line Warranties of America

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At the previous Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson received a “10 Years of Service” plaque from Steve Bieranowski with Service Line Warranties of America.

Service Line Warranties of America has been working with the City of Rock Springs since 2013 and since has covered 1,817 homeowners, has completed 1,219 repairs, has saved over $1.2 million in customer savings, and has had 20% of residents participate. Overall, Rock Springs customers have given Service Line Warranties of America a rating of 4.95/5 thus far.

More information regarding Service Line Warranties of America can be found here.