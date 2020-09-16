City of Rock Springs declines participating in 2020 optional payroll tax deferment holiday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council decided against the 2020 optional payroll tax deferment holiday tonight in a unanimous vote.

On August 8, 2020, President Trump declared an optional payroll tax deferral holiday for the employee portion of social security taxes.

While the deferral may be helpful short term, it would result in additional withholding, absent action by Congress, in 2021. City employees may have also seen withholding at double the current rate in 2021.

In addition, the City would be required to pay the unpaid taxes of employees who separate from service before the unpaid taxes are repaid.

In other council news, the Rock Springs Police Department was granted a request to apply for the 2021 EUDL Grant. The focus of the grant is to help to enforce underage drinking laws. The council also voted to approve this unanimously.