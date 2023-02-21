City of Rock Springs issues statement about storm plan

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With the threat of impending winter weather over the next 36 to 48 hours, the Rock Springs Police Department and the City of Rock Springs would like to remind residents of the following:

Plows will begin running once snow accumulation has started, please avoid all unnecessary travel to help the plows accomplish their jobs.

Please avoid parking on the street if you are able, this allows the plows better access to roadways.

Do not plow snow from private property into the roadway.

If you are inexperienced with winter travel, allow yourself more time to get between your destinations. It is also wise to carry a winter weather emergency kit with you.

Rock Springs will have an increased number of semi-truck drivers parked within the city until I-80 has reopened. Please be patient with the drivers.

Rock Springs Police Department will continue to monitor the weather and update as needed. If local travel conditions deteriorate we will post a travel advisory via our Facebook page. As always, please be aware of the weather and travel conditions and stay home if possible.