City of Rock Springs makes plans to amp up I-80 exits

Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs in conjunction with Y2 Consultants and Cairn Landscape Architects has officially launched the Gateway Enhancement Project which focuses on the beautification of five I-80 exits throughout the City of Rock Springs. August 1, 2023, launched the first public meeting that focused on the community’s input and ideas.

Goals of the Gateway Enhancement Project

As stated within the presentation by the City of Rock Springs, Y2 Consultants and Cairn Landscape Architects, the goals of this project are to:

Define the City of Rock Springs through its entrances and exits with a vibrant first and last impression. Create consistency with the individual identity at each site that defines Rock Springs as a whole. Create sustainable and low-maintenance beautification enhancements across five sites in Rock Springs. Enhance tourism and visitors to experience the City of Rock Springs. Establish a “living” document that allows continued updating of design maintenance and guidelines of the roadways at the City of Rock Springs.

Order of Importance

With an initial investigation into the properties and viewing of the properties, the consultants and the City of Rock Springs have placed all five locations on an order of importance scale.

HWY 191 / I-80: Elk Street Dewar Drive / I-80: Walmart College Drive / I-80:College 9th Street / I-80: High School Interchange / I-80: Wastewater Plant

The order of importance scale is one of the top pieces that Y2 Consultants and Cairn Landscapes want the community’s feedback on. In talks during the meeting, Councilor Tim Robinson noted that the 9th Street exit is “terrifying” and one that should be highly focused on.

Another main point that many community members and government officials spoke about what the HWY 191 / I-80 Elk Street exit. The run-down signage, lack of appeal, and hidden gems are some of the things many spoke in regard to.

Focal Points

With the goal of providing vibrant first impressions and lasting impressions, the team is working to create views that catch a person’s attention at high-speed rates as well as low-speed rates. With that in mind, the crew is also looking to bring the history and individuality of Rock Springs into the landscaping through various colors and plants. Being that Rock Springs is the epitome of desert living, the usage of native plants is crucial in creating these landscapes. On top of adding many plants and bushes in the areas, the team is also focused on the possibility of eye-catching signage as well.

Presentation by Y2 Consultants and Cairn Landscape Architects

Next Steps

With the first community meeting in the books, the board will now head back to the drawing board as they create some realistic ideas for each exit. This fall, the team will bring those ideas back to the community to hear their thoughts. Wyo4News will notify the community once a date has been finalized.

The full presentation includes inspirational photos, as well as a comment submission link, which can be found here.