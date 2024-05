The City of Rock Springs Surplus Auction is about to come to a close. Bids on auction items will begin to close at 7 p.m. this Sunday, June 2. The auction is being conducted through the services of VRK Auctions.

The online auction includes many cars and trucks, construction equipment, bicycles, tables, chairs, file cabinets, cell phones, truck vaults, and even a fire truck.

For more information and to see auction items, click here.