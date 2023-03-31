City of Rock Springs plans A Street overpass closure

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On April 3rd, the A Street Viaduct will be CLOSED, for street lighting work. The closure is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until approximately 3:00 p.m. Delays are to be expected. Please adhere to all traffic control devices and plan accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.