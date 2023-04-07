City of Rock Springs seeking funding for Phase II of Bitter Creek Project

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Engineering, Operations, and Public Services Department has sought approval from the Rock Springs City Council to move forward with the application process for Discretionary Congressional Funding through Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, for the Bitter Creek Restoration Phase II Project.

Phase I of this project came to a close this past December with a total cost of nearly $5.5 million, with nearly $4.0 million coming from the Abandoned Mine Land Grant Program. Phase I of this project improved the intersections of Bitter Creek and Sweetwater Creek and up to the Belt Route Bridge.

Now that Phase I has been completed, the City of Rock Springs is looking to advance operations to Phase II. Phase II is expected to cost nearly $6.5 million, $3.5 million of which the City is hoping to obtain through Congresswoman Harriet Hagman’s funding. Phase II is expected to, “implement improvements from the Belt Route Bridge near Choptstix to the next bridge easterly at Dewar Drive. Many of these properties exist in lower income areas of the City. Due to their location within the floodplain, federal limits on property improvements restrict renovation and revitalization of these areas. By removing these areas from the floodplain, many properties could be improved to provide much needed housing and economic growth”.

The overall goal of the project is set to restore 1/4 mile of Bitter Creek by establishing stabilized creek banks, constructing pathways to provide recreation trail access, and give City personnel access to the creek for sustainable maintenance. The project is also set to serve and restore the natural ecosystem by removing invasive vegetation, all while establishing wetland vegetation to improve the ecology of wildlife and the community.

View the whole application below: