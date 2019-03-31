City of Rock Springs Seeking Summer Lifeguards

Rock Springs, WY (3/30/19) – If you’re looking for a summer job that allows you to be outdoors and near water, the City of Rock Springs may be looking for you. The City is seeking outdoor lifeguards for the summer pool season.

According to a Facebook posting on Friday, March 29th:

Seasonal, non-benefited positions with an entry level wage of $10.00 – $11.00/hour DOE. Must be able to work a variety of hours, including weekends.

Qualified individuals will be responsible for pre-season pool cleaning and preparation (closing/opening) of the outdoor pools.

Individuals would be responsible for the pool and patrons of the pool as defined by the American Red Cross.

A valid Life Guard Certification and driver’s license is required and must be able to work from June – August.

Applications due by April 26, 2019.

To learn more, go to https://www.rswy.net/jobs for a complete listing of all available job opportunities with the City of Rock Springs.