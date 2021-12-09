City of Rock Springs still no position on specific purpose tax

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs is the only incorporated municipality in Sweetwater County that has not come to a conclusion as to whether they are in support of a Specific Purpose Tax. Discussions in recent weeks during Specific Purpose Tax committee meetings, Rock Springs City Council meetings, as well as Intergovernmental meetings, have accomplished little.

Four Rock Springs City Council members were absent from a special meeting held in chambers on November 17 for the purpose of discussing a Specific Purpose Tax. City Council member Keaton West, who also serves as liaison to the Specific Purpose Tax committee, has been spearheading the effort to forward the conversation.

Without a majority vote, West was not able at the time to report definitively to the Specific Purpose Tax committee whether or not the City Council was in favor of it. With municipalities waiting on Rock Springs, the discussion has been at a standstill.

“All of the outlying communities are on board to proceed forward with it, and everyone is waiting for Rock Springs to make a decision as to whether they want to move forward with it or not,” West told Wyo4News early Tuesday afternoon. “The vibe was, ‘You guys need to figure out what you’re going to do, and let us know,'” West said. He expressed that he was looking forward to openly discussing the subject at Tuesday’s City Council meeting so that everyone would know exactly what the council is doing, why they feel the way they do, and to then proceed from there.

The topic was brought up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. With two members absent from that meeting, and without every member present speaking their voice, the subject was again tabled. It was lumped in with the scheduled special meeting Wednesday, December 15, which originally was going to be a meeting among council members to discuss just ambulance services.

According to West, as of Wednesday, County Commissioners, and possibly Sweetwater Medics, Castle Rock Hospital District, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now want to be included in the meeting.

“We already had a special meeting to try to get some direction on what position we were going to take, and it was lightly attended, so we waited for our next regular meeting,” West told Wyo4News on Wednesday. “So we had it last night, and we had two members absent, so now we wait and have another meeting.”

West feels that it is a bad time to propose a Specific Purpose Tax.

“I said all along that if the General Purpose Tax made it to the ballot, that it would kill the Specific Purpose Tax, whether it was a success, or not.” The General Purpose Tax initiative failed resoundingly in the November 2 special election, with roughly 80% of voters against it. West has publicly stated numerous times that a Specific Purpose Tax is necessary, but that it is a bad time right now to consider it.

During the discussion at the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday night, West asked the council several times for their opinions on the matter, but most members did not speak up.

“I don’t know where the rest of our governing body stands because none of them speak up, and that’s frustrating for me.” said West. “And this is something that I take very seriously, and have worked hard at.”

Ironically, according to West, in the past, Council has been critical of the County and some of the other entities for taking a long time to make a decision.

“And here we are, extending it another week with another special meeting,” said West. “It’s frustrating, but it’s good that we are having some conversation, even though it’s taking longer than some of us may like.”