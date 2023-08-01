City of Rock Springs wants your I-80 exit beautification ideas

August 1, 2023 — Got a great idea on how to spruce up I-80 entrances into Rock Springs? The City of Rock Springs wants to hear from you at a public input meeting tonight.

The gathering will discuss ideas and take public suggestions on design enhancements for five I-80 interchanges throughout the city. City officials are asking for the public’s input for landscaping, signage, and other beautification ideas.

The meeting will take place today from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers prior to tonight’s City Council meeting.